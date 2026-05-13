America First's Marjorie Taylor Greene Starting 'Next Chapter' In Costa Rica

Former America First Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) revealed that she was starting her "next chapter" in what was reported to be Costa Rica.

Soon after her fiancé, Brian Glenn, resigned as a White House correspondent, Greene shared a photo from a tropical location.

"I'm so thankful to start the next chapter with @brianglenntv ❤️," she wrote on Instagram.

MAGA activist Laura Loomer alleged that Greene "fled the country to Costa Rica, where she is now living in a $5 million mansion after selling her home in Rome, Georgia, for $1.1 million in March of 2026."

"Does this mean that Marjorie Traitor Greene has applied for dual citizenship or has already obtained citizenship in Costa Rica?" the activist asked. "And if so, how long has she been planning to flee the country to become a citizen of a foreign country as a now *former* member of Congress?"

Loomer added: "The purchase of the property proves she began this process as a member of Congress, all while she pretends to be 'America First' and 'America Only'."

Greene left Congress after breaking ranks with President Donald Trump over his handling of Jeffrey Epstein-related matters, marking a rare moment of public daylight between the MAGA firebrand and the political figure she has typically championed. Greene has expressed frustration with Trump's approach to Epstein allegations and what she views as insufficient accountability regarding Trump's past associations with the disgraced financier, who died in prison while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.



