Trump Defends Laura Loomer As A 'Free Spirit'

During Trump's phony press conference, he made believe he doesn't know anything about Laura Loomer except that she supports him and has strong opinions.

For someone Trump claims he knows nothing about, Loomer has traveled with Trump to the Philadelphia presidential debate and to the 9/11 Memorial in New York on September 11.

REPORTER: Republican colleagues and allies who wre concerned about your close relationship with Laura Loomer?

TRUMP: Well, I don't know what they would say. Laura's been a supporter of mine, just like a lot of people are supporters, and she's been a supporter of mine. She speaks very positively of the campaign.

I'm not sure why you asked that question, but Laura is a supporter. I don't control Laura. Laura has to say what she wants. She's a free spirit.

Well, I don't know. I mean, look, I can't tell Laura what to do. Laura's a supporter. I have a lot of supporters.

But I'm so I don't know what exactly you're referring to. (Trump waved the reporter away and then suddenly continued his Loomer defense.)

That's OK. Yeah, please. I just don't know. Laura's a supporter. I don't know. She is. She is a strong person. She's got strong opinions. And I don't know what she said, but that's not up to me. She's a supporter.

Please.

REPORTER: [Loomer] is traveling with you on your plane --

TRUMP: A lot of people do. It's a very big plane.

REPORTER: She made racist remarks about your opponent. She also espoused conspiracy theories about 9-11. Do you disavow those remarks?

TRUMP: Well, I have to see what the remarks are. You're telling me for the first time we're here about we're here discussing the destruction of San Francisco and California by a person that's running for president.

So I don't even know what you're talking about. I do know that she may have said something based on what you're telling me, but I don't know what she said. I'll go take a look and I'll put out a statement later on. But I really don't know.