Gutfeld Slobbers All Over Trump As 'America's Handyman'

Fox's The Five hosts Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld looked like they were auditioning for a spot on North Korean television during a segment talking about some recent polling on Trump.

The media has obviously been falling down on their jobs during these first few lawless destructive weeks of the Trump/Musk administration because somehow a recent CBS poll has Trump's overall approval rating on how he's handling his job at 53 percent.

Here's Watters and Gutfeld slobbering all over Trump when their cohost Jessica Tarlov asked them what they thought about the poll numbers, while pretending the excellent economy Joe Biden left Trump was actually some kind of carnage rather than than one of the strongest recoveries of any industrialized nation from the pandemic with a booming stock market.

WATTERS: So this is like a guy who buys an estate who the previous owners had just let go, and he gets to work immediately.

You know, you have like the million dollar solar paneled greenhouse which was growing alfalfa sprouts that no one ate, gutted it. Now it's a beautiful English walking garden with a koi pond and Japanese maples.

He comes in, converts to natural gas, fixes all the holes in the fence, fires all the contractors that are bilking the estate, and restores it to what it should be, and that's what he's doing to this country.

It's a restoration of the United States of America because the previous owners had let it get dilapidated, Jessica, and now everyone's marveling at how great the country can be.

Oh my gosh, look at all these great things. This is what it should be. It's now a national historic landmark.

All right, so we're getting new contractors, alarm system, no squatters, no broken windows, and this is what America deserves.

[...]

TARLOV: Greg, what do you think is primarily fueling the popularity surge, especially compared to the first term?

GUTFELD: Well, I hate to say it, but, idiot boy over there stole my...

The reason why 70 percent believe Trump was fulfilling their promises, even if they weren't really paying attention, is because it's not that he's doing new things. It's because the Democrats before were doing weird and awful things.

They strayed so far off the reservation, even Liz Warren was sending smoke signals. So even if you weren't for Trump, you're okay with his changes.

You know what he's like? He's like a handyman who comes to your house one afternoon and starts fixing little things -- the squeaky door, the broken ceiling fan, the loose floorboard, and you didn't know what you were missing, until it got fixed and so you kind of like, I don't really like the handyman, but boy, my life has gotten a lot better since he fixed these things.

And yeah, sure, sometimes he fixed some other things that I don't want fixed like I don't need to lubricate a lock, but overall, my life is considerably better since America's handyman came along.

The fact that he's got 53 percent approval rating is amazing because usually the headwinds of a legacy media would keep that never above 40 percent.

Every day for a Republican is an away game to continue the sports analogy, and here you have a visiting team, right? That's the Trumps crushing the home team, the media, in popularity.

He's essentially, the White House is essentially the Harlem Globetrotters and the Democrats are the Washington Generals. And they always were that way, but now they've lost the credibility of their PR team, the media, Jessica, of which you are a part and you should be deeply ashamed of yourself.

TARLOV: And what are you?

GUTFELD: I don't know. It's a good question.