Jesse Watters On Mark Robinson: 'Never Heard Of Him'

How long before Trump's sycophants on Fox are trying to pretend he's never heard of Robinson either? Watters interviewed Robinson earlier this year, so good luck with that lie, pal.

After reports broke that Christian nationalist extremist Mark Robinson, who's running for North Carolina governor, made a series of inflammatory comments on a porn site, Fox has been loath to discuss the story and only ran a few short segments on it all day.

During one of them on this Thursday's The Five, Jesse Watters made some snide remark about not knowing who Robinson was (whether he was being serious or not, who knows) and his fellow panel member Greg Gutfeld did his best to excuse Trump's support of Robinson, as though there weren't already hundreds of reasons for any sane person to distance themselves from Robinson already, but it's Trump we're talking about, so birds of a feather.

TARLOV: And what's a really interesting state in there is North Carolina, which is a big target for the Democrats. And we found out an hour ago that the Lieutenant Governor there, Mark Robinson, who's running for governor... WATTERS: Never heard of him. TARLOV: Who Donald Trump called Martin Luther King on steroids posted, on a porn forum called Nude Africa that he's a Black Nazi, expressed support for reinstating slavery, and detailed his sexual arousal from memories of peeping on women in public gyms, and he still fantasizes about it. He also has an Ashley Madison account... GUTFELD: How dare you kink shame. TARLOV: That's a great reaction. So, Josh Stein was likely to win that race anyway. If they get Mark Robinson to drop out, his name is still on the ballot, but that makes North Carolina even more in play for Democrats. And this again is evidence of the type of candidate that Donald Trump thinks are good for the country. Martin Luther King on steroids, someone who says he's a Black Nazi. [crosstalk] GUTFELD: Now let's state the obvious here. Do you think Trump actually knew this guy was on porn sites? TARLOV: The point is Donald Trump likes anybody who likes him. And he doesn't bother to do the work. GUTFELD: That's called being human. TARLOV: No it's not! A lot of people like me that I don't like in return.

Sorry Gutfeld, but the nastiness is a feature and not a bug when it comes to whom Trump is attracted to. Just look at his running-mate.

Alex Cole flagged Watters' remarks on Xitter and added this, in case Watters is serious about trying to pretend he doesn't know Robinson.

Jesse Watters said just now on Fox News that he had “never heard” of North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson.



He just interviewed him not too long ago. pic.twitter.com/ZzIdfvHEQv — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 19, 2024

The segment was from January 8th and can still be viewed on Fox's website here.