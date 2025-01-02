Alex Jones Guest Host: MK-ULTRA Responsible For Latest Terror Attacks

Chase Geiser broke the record for most conspiracy theories in 60 seconds.
By John AmatoJanuary 2, 2025

Alex Jones guest host Chase Geiser claimed the latest terror attacks allegedly done by two former US military men were caused by the CIA's long defunct MKUltra program.

MK-ULTRA was a dark period in the history of the CIA, when they conducted secret experiments on Americans using LSD and other drugs to perfect mind control to be used as a weapon against our enemies in the 1950s and 60s.

In Geiser's short insane rant, he claimed the government used MK-ULTRA on the two former US military personnel to commit terrorists attacks on New Orleans and Las Vegas -- and that's not all, folks.

GEISER: And so they want these attacks to happen and it's not gonna be the last one, whether it's a hostage situation in Vegas, whether it's a truck blown up outside of a Trump Tower, whether it's a truck plowing in to a crowd.

You say, Chase, what does that have to do with this?

These were American citizens. Yeah, this is only the beginning.

You don't think that two formerly military people who happen to be on the same base might have been influenced a little bit by MK-ULTRA?

You don't think MK-ULTRA had something to do with Charles Manson?

You don't think MK-ULTRA had something to do with Lee Harvey Oswald when the stated objectives of MKUltra were to get people to commit assassinations and even forget that they assassinated in the first place?

You don't think MK-ULTRA had anything to do with the death of Jim Morrison or John Lennon?

You don't think MK-ULTRA had anything to do with Timothy McVeigh or Ted Kaczynski?

You don't think MK-ULTRA had anything to do with any of these things that we faced.

Of course it did.

Geiser missed his daily talking points that blame immigrants for the attacks.

Was MK-ULTRA used against the American people in electing traitor Trump for a second term?

That seems right to me.

