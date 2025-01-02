Rep. Burchett Approves Of Speaker Johnson: 'He Doesn't Cheat On His Wife'

Rep. Tim Burchett told Fox News that he likes Mike Johnson as a Christian man and finds him very appealing for not cheating on his wife.

If anything, this is a humiliating stamp of approval for the Speaker. The idea that Mike Johnson doesn't cheat on his wife has become a valid issue to determine if he's qualified to be the Speaker by Republicans shine's a light on Trump's sexual proclivities as well as many of Trump's cabinet nominations who have faced criminal sexual behaviors including Matt Gaetz and Pete Hegseth.

BURCHETT: I think that the die has been cast pretty much, but as I stated, I'll make up my mind on Friday, and I'll talk to Mike some, and maybe President Trump even, and discuss some ideas and issues that I have. But Mike's been a good friend to me, and there's nobody more honest that I've ever dealt with in Washington. I mean, he is a fine Christian man, he's not a religious man, he's a Christian man. He doesn't cheat on his wife, and I find that very appealing in Washington D.C. That's good.

OMG, is there anything more substantive that Rep. Burchett could find to promote speaker Mike Johnson's attempt to keep his position as Speaker?

Being a Christian man is not a qualification to become a Speaker, Chairman, or hold any political office.

That's all they've got. Buffoons, rejects, criminals, admitted racists, white and Christian nationalists who know nothing about anything except to bitch and moan and wallow in grievances.