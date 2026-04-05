Trump's Faith Advisor Mocked Ruthlessly For Gushing Over Trump's Sunday School Attendance

Trump's Faith Advisor Paula Cain-White made a fool of herself gushing over what a good church goer Trump supposedly was in his youth.

Here's Cain on Trump's daughter-in-law's show this Saturday doing some Republican rehab for Trump on Easter weekend.

WHITE-CAIN: Oh, Laura, as you said, this is probably my favorite subject to talk about. First off, to give honor to God and to president Trump for being bold and unwavering with his faith. Many people don't know like you do -- and say hello to Eric and everyone in the family -- about the upbringing of President Trump, that he went to sometimes three time a week to -- he said it depended on the teacher -- to Saturday school, Sunday school, church. He was at Norman Vincent Peale's -- church was a big part of his life, of course.

Her remarks were met with the scorn they deserve on social media:

On this Ester Sunday, I will say yet again:

The only comparison between Trump & the Bible is that he is the literal representation of the #7DeadlySins

Remember "Two Corinthians"*

www.npr.org/2016/01/18/4...

*Second Corinthians

P.S. Trump Can't Read



— Sue in Rockville 💙🦋💙🦋💙🦋 (@sueinrockville.bsky.social) April 5, 2026 at 7:27 AM

Reminder to everyone: this is the same lady *Trump's "Faith Leader"* who at an Easter event at the White House earlier this week compared, UNIRONICALLY, that Trump was Just like Jesus.... the White house pulled the video, but. . They forget the internet is forever.... — Mel MCXIV ♿️🏴‍☠️🇺🇸😈✊️🐕‍🦺🐕‍🦺 (@melmcxiv.bsky.social) April 4, 2026 at 9:43 PM

Then cheated on all three of his wives and raped a bunch of children? Yep, maybe he needed to go more often. — Rap Bastardz® (@rapbastardz.bsky.social) April 4, 2026 at 9:28 PM

Three Sundays a week. Through the snow. Uphill both ways. https://t.co/yM5zHI5197 — jordan (@JordanUhl) April 5, 2026

He bragged about grabbing women by the pussy. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 5, 2026