866% Jump: Trump’s Budget Quietly Asks Half A Billion For White House Renovations

Donald J. Trump is gearing up to drop a whopping $377 million in fiscal 2026 on sprucing up the White House executive residence, plus another $174 million lined up for the following year, according to the administration's fiscal 2027 budget request.

All of this is in the same budget that's happily slashing domestic programs left and right to help bankroll a massive $1.5 trillion boost to defense spending. That renovation figure? It's an eye-watering 866% jump from the measly $39 million spent on the same digs in fiscal 2025 because nothing says "fiscal responsibility" like turning the people's house into a multimillion-dollar glow-up project while tightening belts everywhere else.

Politico reports:

An Office of Management and Budget spokesperson told POLITICO that the totals reflect budgetary projections that include not only rehabbing the White House but also security spending costs. The person added that it’s for a number of renovations, not just the executive residence. The spokesperson did not answer questions about what specific projects the money would go toward. Though the budget doesn’t specify exactly how the renovation funds will be used, Trump has repeatedly expressed his fixation on repairing the White House — publicly sharing upgrades to the living quarters, including bathrooms, as well as more ambitious projects like expanding entertainment space.

Of the $377 million total, $350 million falls under the mandatory spending category — a designation for programs that federal law requires Congress to finance, such as Social Security and Medicare — meaning it operates outside the regular yearly appropriations process. When pressed for specifics, a spokesperson clarified that this mandatory spending classification covers the private donations being used to build Trump's new ballroom.

Yeah, sure thing, buddy. And even if that were true, the optics are bad. Let's compare, shall we?

The biggest project during President Biden's tenure was the Situation Room overhaul. The White House Situation Room underwent its first major renovation in 15 years, with the government's bill coming in slightly over its $50 million budget. The yearlong gut renovation saw the ground dug out five feet, the walls stripped to the studs, and the entire room refitted with enhanced security and technology. Beyond that, during Biden's summer absences, other projects were undertaken, including upgrades to the basement Situation Room, repaving the driveway, cleaning windows, replacing stone pavers, and sprucing up the South Lawn.

About $1.2 million was spent early in Biden’s term on renovating the restrooms in the East Wing, where the First Lady's offices are located, and $127,000 was allocated for a deep cleaning of the White House upon Biden's arrival.

Huge difference, eh? And Democrats dared to ask for affordable health care. It sure doesn't feel like Trump plans on vacating the White House in a few years. 1,022 days (but who is counting, right?) until that overprivileged grifting Fox News grandpa is out of office. That's a lot of time to put us into an avoidable recession - and we're almost there!