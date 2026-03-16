Newt Gingrich Proposes Nuclear Blasts To Create New Channel

The satire apparently didn't resonate with Newt Gingrich. And he probably hadn't read the disclaimer at the bottom of the piece either.

Source: 2Paragraphs

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, writing on X, proposed a plan to ease gas prices in the U.S., which have risen precipitously as a result of President Trump’s war against Iran. The Georgia Republican wrote: “Instead of fighting over a 21-mile-wide bottleneck forever, we cut a new channel through friendly territory. A dozen thermonuclear detonations and you’ve got a waterway wider than the Panama Canal, deeper than the Suez, and safe from Iranian attacks.”

More than one commenter ridiculed Gingrich for what they assert is his failure to realize that his proposal for a nuclear-excavated canal originates from a satirical article published by Chinatalk. The fiction was presented as a humorous open letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth with a disclaimer that its views “do not necessarily represent those of anyone with brain cells.”