Trump Goes Nuclear: I Can Wipe Out Iran In One Day

During a press event about the rescue of the downed airman, Donald Trump veered off the topic and intimated he is willing to use nuclear bombs to wipe out Iran in one day, promising it may be soon.

Trump was bragging about the rescue, claiming it it'll go down in history books.

TRUMP: It's very historic. This is a rescue that's very historic. It'll go down in the books. Late Thursday night, an American F-15 fighter jet went down deep inside enemy territory in Iran while participating in Operation Epic Fury, where we're doing unbelievably well, well at a level that nobody's ever seen before. The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night. Both members of the crew ejected from the aircraft and landed alive on Iranian soil. I immediately was asked to make a decision. I ordered the U.S. armed forces to do whatever was necessary to bring our brave warriors back home. A risky decision.

Trump is under great pressure over his failure to secure the Strait of Hormuz and is weighing war crime options to fix it..

If I had to guess why Demented Donald blurted that out, I'd say Trump must be weighing the use of a nuclear bomb in Iran with Hegseth cheering him. The thought of dropping a nuke must excite him and since the idea was rattling around in his brain, he uncontrollably leaked his thoughts.

Trump knows Republicans in Congress will have his back for any atrocity he might commit.

Dropping a nuke would give Trump the talking points he loves so much when describing himself.

"Nobody did that before."

"Nobody could believe it."

"It's historic."

"It will go down in the history books."

The problem is, it wouldn't be without consequences, a fact he ignores every day. We wouldn't be in this mess if he had realized there would be consequences to the first bombing.