Fox And Friends: 'We Could Wipe Out Iran With A Push Of A Button'

After Trump threatened the Iranian regime during an all caps twitter rant, his state sponsored propaganda team on Fox and Friends took up the mantle to declare wiping out 80 million people would be easy to do.

Trump playing "wag the dog" with Iran is a dangerous move since he made himself look weak and feeble during his trip to Helsinki.

And is this another charade ala North Korea and a prelude to a Iranian summit of some kind?

After reading Trump's tweet, co-host Steve Doocy explained that SOS Mike Pompeo had very harsh words for the Iranians calling their leaders, mafia-like.

Ainsley Earhardt reminded Fox News viewers that Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and said, "this is a country that yells ‘death to America’ so, we’ve been in a conflict with them for a very long time.’

Then up jumped guest host Todd Pirro to make certain Trump's warmongering got some extra juice.

Pirro said, "State sponsors of terrorism."

He continued, "Let's remember a few key facts here. If we wanted to, we could wipe out Iran with a push of a button. That’s militarily."

Promoting nuclear war against our enemies is now common practice for the Trump administration and many regulars working at Fox News.

This is sick.

The entire world knows that if the U.S. or even Russia for that matter decided to launch nuclear strikes against an enemy state.

Pirro then said how destructive sanctions could be and that the world would stand with American because we have a much larger economy that included 330 million people.

"Iran really doesn't have a leg to stand on here in trying to threaten us."

Oh, no. if we nuke Iran, the world will not stand with us.

Doocy sounded like a moron when he remarked, "Well, this is a different kind of negotiation than we saw with the last administration that wanted to broker that deal, sent all that money over there."

Sorry, Steve, there's a Trump tweet for everything, and in this case several, where Trump suggested Obama would start a war with Iran to ensure his re-election.

(via MSNBC)

Now Trump is looking for 24-hour distractions from his Russia woes, and might just start another based-on-lies war in the Middle East to prop up his poll numbers?

Doocy chuckled and said, "This president has made it very clear is he taking a different approach.”

Yea, creating a foreign policy nightmare and them claiming he fixed the problem he created like no other president ever has.

Maybe Fox and Friends should find Saddam's WMD's before they cheerlead Trump's fake march into another Republican lie-based Mideast war. The US can't afford another war, just because Trump needs a distraction from his Putin servitude.

Frances Langum contributed to this post.

