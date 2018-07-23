Trump 'Regards War As A Way To Solve Political Problems,' Says Rep. Jim Himes

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

"Is this one of those times we should be concerned?" Americans asked themselves after Trump's late-night tweet.

"When you wake up to this tweet, can you help him understand how alarmed we should feel?" said CNN's Alisyn Camerota this morning to Democratic Rep. Jim Himes, of the House Intelligence committee.

"Is this a distraction? An attempted distraction? Or is this a strategy of the kind that we saw with North Korea. How do you interpret this?"

"It was 11:30 last night. Trying to sleep after seeing that tweet, but saying we're at the brink of war, I think that is probably not true," Himes said.

"What concerns me more is if you look back at a bunch of President Trump's tweets before he was president, he was criticized several times.

"This is from September of 2013, I predict that President Obama will at some point attack Iran to save face. In order to get elected, Barack Obama at war with Iran. So clearly he understands this. He is thinking of this, it is in his head, so where does that leave us with what he is doing today?" Camerota said.

"It is very concerning," Himes said.

"You sense in the country already that it has been a long time since 2008 when the country was really repulsed by the consequences of the war. It was 10, 9, 8 years ago. People forget what it is like to read four, five, or six American names every day killed in a Middle Eastern war. Iraq was tough, wait until you try Iran. They're much more powerful, Iran is already working to destabilize the region.

"My point is that we need to be very sensitive to the fact that this president that doesn't have a very sophisticated sense of international relations regards war as a way to solve political problems."

As we already know, what he accuses others of doing is only about himself: