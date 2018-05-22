Rep Himes: Nunes Has 'Badly Damaged' The House Intelligence Committee

CNN's New Day discussed Devin Nunes' demand to see classified information from the DoJ.

"Nunes is expected to be one of the lawmakers who will see highly classified information from the Department of Justice and the FBI that he's been clamoring for, but it's still unknown what that information will include," host Alysin Camerota said. "So joining us now to discuss all of this is Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Congressman Jim Himes of Connecticut. Good morning, Congressman."

"Good morning, Alisyn."

"Are you comfortable with Devin Nunes seeing highly classified information?"

"Of course I'm not," Himes said. "Nobody should be.

"For a year now, Devin Nunes has acted as the defense attorney for President Donald Trump. He's thrown every variety of spaghetti on the wall and it goes back to trying to help the president prove that Obama wiretapped him in Trump Tower to the unmasking scandal, to the Steele dossier, the start of the investigation. All of that stuff turned out the be 100% false.

"What's scary about this, Alisyn, first of all, most importantly, we're talking about sources here, right? So today in my home state of Connecticut, there are law enforcement people at the FBI who are going to drug gangs trying to get people to be informants. They're telling people, we might pay you, you'll do the right thing. we will protect your identity. Of course there are CIA officers all over the world in places like Baghdad going around helping keep us safe by recruiting sources. What Devin Nunes is doing and a couple of my Republicans are doing is, they are sending a signal around the world that some quirky, completely factless investigation may cause you as an informant or you as a CIA asset to be exposed. That is going to make us profoundly less safe abroad and at home."