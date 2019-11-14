Smerconish Explains How Republicans Distracted Their Base Yesterday

John Berman asked Michael Smerconish what he thought of yesterday's hearing.

"So what jumped out at you in terms of which lawmaker was most effective?" he said.

"Well, I thought that Taylor and Kent were both very consistent and compelling witnesses," Smerconish replied.

"And despite coming to that conclusion as I watched, I don't know that there was any blood drawn yesterday. Because I thought that both sides were very effective in playing to their respective bases. So, you know, to those who are critics of the president who listened to that testimony and accept it, I think you come away with a picture that he extorted a foreign ally for a personal favor. And if you're inclined to be supportive of the narrative raised by Jim Jordan and some of the other Republican lawmakers, then you come away focused on how much aid did Obama provide, and what about Hunter Biden and his mastery of speaking Ukraine or some other dialect.

"There was a lot of confusion thrown up that if people are inclined to accept that, I guess there's something there for them. Last thought, Alisyn and John: I have been saying consistently on your program I do not believe the underlying facts of what's at issue here are in dispute. And that was reinforced to me yesterday."