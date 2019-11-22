Politics
Disgusted John Berman Reacts To John Bolton: 'This Isn't A Game'

"If you want to talk to Congress, talk to Congress," the CNN host said.
By Susie Madrak
In response to a coy John Bolton tweet this morning, John Berman tells Bolton to "stop screwing around. At this point, if you want to sell your books, go sell your books. If you want to talk to Congress, but this isn't a game. Stay tuned to what? If you want to Congress, do it. If he's never going to do, say, 'I'm never going to do it.'

"If he's going to write an honest book, no Republican is going to buy it. If he's not going to testify, no Democrat is going to buy it. He's got to make a decision."

That's right. Let's not reward Bolton for this little dance. If he doesn't care enough to testify, why should anyone want to hear what he has to say?


