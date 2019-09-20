Greta's #ClimateStrike Turns Out Massive Crowds Around The World

CNN's New Day featured a segment on Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish girl who lobbied for an international climate strike.

"It is so interesting to share a room with this person because she is so small," Bill Weir said.

"She's so uncomfortable with small talk and crowds. She says that most of her 16 years she was the invisible girl. Now this invisible girl has gone global. And today the crowds around the world supposed to leave classrooms are expected in the millions."

"After the shooting in Parkland, Florida, when she saw American kids walking out of school to demand gun reform, she plopped down in front of Parliament and vowed to stay until Sweden met the carbon cutting targets of the accord," Weir said.

Since you adults don't give a damn about my future, I won't either.

"Thanks to the power of social media, within months 1.4 million kids across dozens of countries joined her in the streets. By scolding the rich and powerful, she made such waves on the world stage that when she caught a zero carbon sailboat ride to America, a conservative in Britain tweeted, 'Freak yacht accidents do happen in August.' What's your reaction to that?"

"For me that's in a way funny. It's like they don't have any arguments left, so they have to just mock me or mock me about my diagnosis or my appearance in a way. It is a positive sign something is happening."

Today, something is happening -- all over the world:

BREAKING: In our 40th week of #ClimateStrike|s we have gathered 1.4 million people in the streets of Germany alone. Also today, our government has announced a disastrous new climate plan which totally ignores the 1.5°C target. We won't stop until you take this crisis seriously! — Fridays For Future Germany (@FridayForFuture) September 20, 2019

A view through the crowds... #ClimateStrike protestors gathered at Merrion Square, Dublin #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/vKIfJGra4B

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Philip Bromwell (@philipbromwell) September 20, 2019

Massive turn out at the home of EU Parliament in Brussels #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/UozUXAcxuo — Dr. Lucky is on #ClimateStrike ⚫️ (@luckytran) September 20, 2019

Some Torah in honor of the #ClimateStrike. 1/x



God, showing Adam around Eden:



“Behold my works, how pleasant & beautiful they are..! Be aware & don’t ruin or destroy my world, for if you ruin it, there is no one to come and fix it up after you.” Midrash Ecclesiastes Rabba 7:20 — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) September 20, 2019

The Edinburgh #climatestrike is easily one of the biggest marches ever seen at the Scottish Parliament. The message is clear: we need radical action to protect our future, and we need to take it now. 🌍 pic.twitter.com/N8vZSYYJRS — Scottish Greens (@scotgp) September 20, 2019

Can you hear the children sing? “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/v1XycWr0fH — Liam Young (@liamyoung) September 20, 2019

Got to join the Climate Strike in Prague today #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/Jyt6eIiaRr — It Be Like That (@gmarty05) September 20, 2019

I've returned from the Oxford #ClimateStrike rally emboldened and delighted, inspired both by the young people who lead and organise the strike, and by the older people who now stand in solidarity with them. pic.twitter.com/XyuXPmlmHO — GeorgeMonbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) September 20, 2019

I just jumped into the #ClimateStrike march in Sheffield! Glorious. pic.twitter.com/M6LfAt5NwT — rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 20, 2019