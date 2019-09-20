Greta's #ClimateStrike Turns Out Massive Crowds Around The World

CNN's New Day featured a segment on Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish girl who lobbied for an international climate strike.
"It is so interesting to share a room with this person because she is so small," Bill Weir said.
"She's so uncomfortable with small talk and crowds. She says that most of her 16 years she was the invisible girl. Now this invisible girl has gone global. And today the crowds around the world supposed to leave classrooms are expected in the millions."
"After the shooting in Parkland, Florida, when she saw American kids walking out of school to demand gun reform, she plopped down in front of Parliament and vowed to stay until Sweden met the carbon cutting targets of the accord," Weir said.
"Thanks to the power of social media, within months 1.4 million kids across dozens of countries joined her in the streets. By scolding the rich and powerful, she made such waves on the world stage that when she caught a zero carbon sailboat ride to America, a conservative in Britain tweeted, 'Freak yacht accidents do happen in August.' What's your reaction to that?"
"For me that's in a way funny. It's like they don't have any arguments left, so they have to just mock me or mock me about my diagnosis or my appearance in a way. It is a positive sign something is happening."
Today, something is happening -- all over the world: