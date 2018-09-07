Twitter Finally Bans Alex Jones -- After He Accosts CEO Jack Dorsey

CNN's New Day noted that Twitter has finally permanently banned Alex Jones and InfoWars from their platform.

"This decision comes a day after confronted our CNN reporter, Oliver Darcy, on Capitol Hill and livestreamed the encounter on Periscope," Alisyn Camerota noted.

"If only there'd been some sign that this guy was a kook," John Berman said.

"If only there'd been some kind of signal, say, like suggesting that the shootings at Sandy Hook was a false flag operation. If only Twitter had had some signal earlier."

It probably had something to do with Jones confronting Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.