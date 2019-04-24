Narcissistic Toddler Complained To Twitter CEO About Losing Followers

In a White House closed-door meeting yesterday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey(aka @Jack) wanted to talk about his company's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.
The leader of the free world wanted to complain about losing followers.
According to a report in the Daily Beast, Trump spent "an inordinate amount of time complaining about lost Twitter followers." Dorsey tried to reassure him that they simply want to clean out bot accounts.
The article reported that Trump complained that he had lost some of his roughly 59 million followers in "anti-Trump, anti-conservative Twitter purges," also saying that Trump has "repeatedly griped" to associates about President Obama having more Twitter followers than he has, even though, he insists, he is so much better at Twitter than Obama is.
Your Fearless Leader, ladies and gentlemen.
Oh, and thanks, @jack!
