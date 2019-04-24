Narcissistic Toddler Complained To Twitter CEO About Losing Followers

In a White House closed-door meeting yesterday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey(aka @Jack) wanted to talk about his company's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.

The leader of the free world wanted to complain about losing followers.

According to a report in the Daily Beast, Trump spent "an inordinate amount of time complaining about lost Twitter followers." Dorsey tried to reassure him that they simply want to clean out bot accounts.

The article reported that Trump complained that he had lost some of his roughly 59 million followers in "anti-Trump, anti-conservative Twitter purges," also saying that Trump has "repeatedly griped" to associates about President Obama having more Twitter followers than he has, even though, he insists, he is so much better at Twitter than Obama is.

Your Fearless Leader, ladies and gentlemen.

Great meeting this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse with @Jack from @Twitter. Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue! pic.twitter.com/QnZi579eFb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

Thank you for the time. Twitter is here to serve the entire public conversation, and we intend to make it healthier and more civil. Thanks for the discussion about that. — jack (@jack) April 23, 2019

Oh, and thanks, @jack!