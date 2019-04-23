Trump Whines About Losing Followers In White House Meeting With Twitter CEO

I should have never worried about a closed-door meeting between Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Donald Trump, because I should have known that the only Important Thing to Trump is the fact that he's lost followers.

Perhaps Trump lost followers when Twitter removed the 5,000 bots unleashed to bash the Mueller report last week, which appeared to be connected to the Saudi Arabian government. Perhaps people are just tired of seeing his whining ways in their timelines.

Whatever the reason, Trump spent the majority of his time complaining about it in his meeting with Dorsey. Never mind that we're coming up on another election where Russians and every other country with a complaint will likely try to intervene. Never mind that Trump may well be compromised by a hostile foreign power. The only thing that matters is that Donald Trump has fewer followers, according to a Washington Post report.

"A significant portion of the meeting focused on Trump’s concerns that Twitter quietly, and deliberately, had removed some of his followers," a person with direct knowledge of the conversation who requested anonymity because it was private, told the Post. Leaving no whiner behind, Trump told Dorsey he had heard from fellow conservatives who had lost followers as well.

So this was a "work the refs" meeting and a chance for Trump to muscle his way to more bots in the future?

Rep. Cicilline says what I'm thinking:

There are a lot of things I’m concerned about in the tech space. Whether the President has enough followers to make him happy is not one of those things. https://t.co/qF3jHSPnde — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) April 23, 2019

Trump is just unabashed now. Maybe he could just tweet Putin and ask for more bots, more followers.