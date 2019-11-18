Uh Oh! Here Comes This Week's 'Routine Medical Exam' For Trump

CNN's Lauren Fox reports on this week's impeachment hearings.

"Trump's angst with this impeachment inquiry is only growing as he takes his frustration out on Twitter just days ahead of what is expected to be a big week on Capitol Hill. Eight key witnesses are set to testify publicly in the impeachment inquiry this week. including ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland who is emerging as the most pivotal witness in the proceedings," she said.

"Tim Morrison, who is slated to testify tomorrow, said he knew of at least five direct conversations between Sondland and Trump, adding that Sondland was acting at the direction of the president. Nearly $400 million for military aid in Ukraine could be freed up if, quote, the prosecutor general would take to the mic and announce he was opening the Burisma investigation," she said.

She talked about the rest of the witnesses setting up the momentum for the week.

We don't know if there will be any bombshells, but we can pretty sure Trump will be making another "routine" visit to the doctor's.