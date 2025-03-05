Mike Johnson Blames Soros For Protesters Causing Havoc At Republican Town Halls

Republican House members have been facing a fierce backlash in their districts to Trump's heavy-handed firings and suspensions of federal programs, but Mike Johnson passed the buck onto the usual right-wing boogeyman.

NRCC Chair Richard Hudson gave them instructions.

House Republicans are being encouraged to avoid in-person town halls in favor of phone and livestreamed versions, advice that comes after constituents and activists rocked recent GOP events by expressing outrage about the Trump administration’s dramatic moves to reshape the federal government.

Instead of facing up to the reality of the situation, Jebus Johnson blamed the left for Republicans' problems. A reporter asked Johnson if canceling Republican town halls is a solution to quell the dissatisfaction with their voters.

REPORTER: Protestors at Republican town halls, and now they're pushing back on, I guess, reporting that there's been discretion that Republicans should hold less town halls. I mean, do you think that that's what your members should be doing? Do you think that they should be... JOHNSON: Well, look, we've been encouraging our members to communicate directly with their constituents, and they're anxious to do that. There's lots of different ways and forums to do it. You could do it in telephone town halls.

Republicans are incredibly thin-skinned chicken shits. Demented Donald Trump's callous handling of the federal government can never be blamed, so Jebus Johnson tried to give him some cover.

JOHNSON: Because we've seen this movie before. George Soros-funded groups and others literally pay protestors, and, you know, I saw my friend Hakeem Jeffries decrying that I've said that, but we know that that is a fact. Democrat activists who don't live in the district very often will show up for these town hall events, and they'll go in an hour early, and they'll fill all the seats, and so the constituents and the people from the community that are actually represented don't even get a seat. Now, I'm not saying everyone in these, all the Democrats in these town halls that you've seen on television were not from the local area, but, look, there are people who do this as a profession. They're professional protestors, so why would we give them a forum to do that right now? The best thing that our members can do is communicate directly, frequently, consistently with their constituents and their other avenues to do it than just going in to try to give the other side soundbites. I mean, they're doing this for the camera, as we all know it, and I think it's wise not to play into it right now, so that's my position.

Lying liars got alive. Jebus Johnson missed that commandment.

For a long time the MAGA cult blamed Antifa and the FBI for the assault on the US Capitol and now they are switching their playbook to Republican town halls.

It's pathetic