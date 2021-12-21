Gingrich's New Book Pretends Reagan Was Last GOP President

What better way for Fox News to fill the holiday time hole than with Newt Gingrich, who always has a "book" out and is forever ready to get in the car they send for him to shill that book?

Newt's latest talisman for the deluded is called "Beyond Biden: Rebuilding the America We Love." And lemme tell ya, I've read pages out of this book and it's an exercise in forgetting Trump existed, except for the vaccine part.

Shorter Newt Gingrich: Republicans will win again someday soon! Reagan, Reagan, Reagan, Reagan, Reagan.

Newt Gingrich's politics are terrible. But his political instincts for survival are second-to-none. Gingrich knows his party is due for yet another "rebranding" to forget the criminal activity of the LAST time Republicans were in power. It's how the ol' check kiter still has a public profile on Fox!

Newt's instincts are WAY better than, say, Chris Christie's, whose book is an utter #fail because he tried to face reality and blame actual Republicans in his book, "Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden."

Republicans don't do self-examination. They do REBRANDING. And no one shakes the Republican voter's etch-a-sketch brain better than Newton Leroy Gingrich.

Newt knows it's time for Republicans to FORGET Trump ever happened.

From page one, chapter one of his "book":

"All too many conservatives have reacted to the rise of radicalism within the Democratic Party with a sense of despair. They behave as though losing the presidential battle of 2020 was the end of the great American journey. This simply isn't so. We have been here before, and we have rebounded. We will win again."

So Newt goes on Fox, pimps his book, calls AOC a lunatic, and he's mission accomplished for another holiday season.