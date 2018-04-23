Newt Gingrich's Lifetime Achievement Award For Hypocrisy

Newt "Ka-Ching" Gingrich cashes another paycheck at Fox. He's paved the way for Republican Congressmen alright, in terms of

1. Demonizing the opposition for no goal but amassing political power.

2. Cashing in on his ability to speak in complete sentences and in sound bites on Fox News.

3. Throwing up lots of dust for Donald Trump.

Transcript via Fox:

WALLACE: Speaker Gingrich, what's your take away? As you look at all of these developments, what's your take away on what matters, what -- GINGRICH: First -- first of all, I urge everybody to read the original Rosenstein memo about Comey, which Trump totally mishandled. What Trump should have done is released that memo in a state of shock. Let the country through Sunday talk shows deal with the memo. It's devastating. And it's clear that if you got that memo and you were the president, you'd have fired Comey. Second, I don't know what Rosenstein's doing this week. The judge has indicated they're going to have -- probably going to have a special reviewer of all of this material, would come under lawyer confidentiality. They may not learn what's in that material till June. How -- WALLACE: You're -- you're talking about the Michael Cohen raid? GINGRICH: The Michael Cohen stuff. How could -- how can Rosenstein go in and reassure the president about material they haven't looked at? How can they reassure him about anything? I mean this whole thing is a circus and I think we need to understand that. We're not dealing with a traditional, you know, legal process. We're dealing with a highly politicized process. And which the number two guy at justice just saw the president of the United States to tell himself he can't possibly know. WALLACE: So, in other words, we have no idea where we stand? GINGRICH: Well, I think this -- I think -- I think -- WALLACE: And -- and should the president keep tweeting or should he stop tweeting?

↓ Story continues below ↓ GINGRICH: Well, I wish he'd tweet about 20 percent less, but that's not going to happen. So, I mean, I've lost that fight.

--End Transcript--

This will come as a surprise to the old conservative's home watching Fox News Sunday, but June is only five weeks away, and the reason everyone hasn't seen what was gathered by the Michael Cohen raid yet, is because it IS going through a "legal process" governed by agents designated to divide that evidence which falls under lawyer-client privilege with the obvious-to-everyone-Newt totally admissible and totally criminal evidence in Michael Cohen's possession.

I will say this about Newt: Unlike the Trump campaign, it's highly unlikely Newt Gingrich ever laundered money for Russian oligarchs.

He did kite checks through the congressional post office, pay a $300,000 fine levied by the House Ethics Committee (good times, good times, does the House Ethics Committee even exist under Paul Ryan and Devin Nunes? SERIOUS QUESTION.) and of course use a presidential campaign to grift via his wife's book and video sales. But Russian money laundering was before his time, and I'll bet Newt's six-year mistress and third wife, Trump's current Ambassador to the Vatican, regrets the loss of revenue very much, the end.