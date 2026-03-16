'RANSACKED!': Trump Blasts Supreme Court Justices In Truth Social Outburst

Donald J. Trump, 79, threw an absolute tantrum after the Supreme Court dared to tell him that a bunch of his beloved tariffs were, in fact, illegal.

Taking to Truth Social in what can only be described as a dramatic cry for attention, Trump declared that February's ruling by the nation's highest court was the one that "mattered most to him" — and naturally, blamed it for America's supposed downfall. Because of course he did.

In a 6–3 decision, the justices determined that Trump couldn't just wave around a 1977 emergency law as if by magic to justify his bonkers tariff spree. Stinging from that very public smackdown, Trump promptly pivoted to another legal provision — dusting off Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 — to slap a fresh 10 percent global baseline tariff on the table. Because when one legal justification gets shot down, there's always another one to try.

Trump took aim at liberal justices as well as the three conservative justices whom Trump nominated to the bench, and Chief Justice John Roberts.

"The decision that mattered most to me was TARIFFS!" Trump raged. "The Court knew where I stood, how badly I wanted this Victory for our Country."

'The Democrats on the Court always “stick together,” no matter how strong a case is put before them — There is rarely even a minor “waver,"' he wrote. "But Republicans do not do this. They openly disrespect the Presidents who nominate them to the highest position in the Land, a Justice of the United States Supreme Court, and go out of their way, with bad and wrongful rulings and intentions, to prove how “honest,” “independent,” and “legitimate” they are."

"The Democrat Justices just vote Democrat — They always stick together!" he continued. 'Our Country was unnecessarily RANSACKED by the United States Supreme Court, which has become little more than a weaponized and unjust Political Organization. The sad thing is, they will only get worse! They wouldn’t even call out The Rigged Presidential Election of 2020, because they said that I, as President of the United States, did not have “standing” to challenge it, and now, with time, it has been conclusively proven to be stolen — And look what happened to our wonderful Nation by allowing a grossly incompetent man, Sleepy Joe Biden, to be our “President.”'

In a separate post, Trump lashed out at federal Judge James Boasberg over his ruling that there is "zero evidence" to support the Department of Justice’s probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. That ruling sent U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro into an absolute meltdown. Trump's post on Boasberg is lengthy and unhinged.

"The Courts treat Republicans, and me, so unfairly, always seeming to protect those who should not be protected," he wrote. "They are highly politicized. Cases don’t matter, the Judge does! As an example, how is this absolutely terrible Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome “Too Late” Powell, not even allowed to be investigated for the horrible job he does?"

"I strongly criticized Jerome “Too Late” for his horrible performance throughout his tenure, which is either gross incompetence, total dishonesty, or both, and, in return for this well justified criticism, get viciously and wrongfully blamed by, as usual, a Wacky, Nasty, Crooked, and totally Out of Control Judge, named James Boasberg, a man who suffers from the highest level of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), and has been “after” my people, and me, for years," he continued.

"The D.C. Circuit eagerly supported the arrest and persecution of innocent Republicans for no crimes at all, but is now preventing even a basic investigation into the gross financial mismanagement of the Federal Reserve. In case after case," he wrote. "Boasberg has displayed open, flagrant, and extreme partisan bias and contempt against Republicans and the Trump Administration. To preserve the integrity of the Judiciary, he should be removed from all cases pertaining to us, and suffer serious disciplinary action, as should numerous other Corrupt Judges that, unfortunately, our Country has had to endure!"

"What Boasberg has done on the “Too Late” Powell case, and many others, has little to do with the Law, and everything to do with Politics. He is exactly what Judges should not be!" he added. "Boasberg would do better to focus on Justice and Fairness, not his own, and the Democrats’, Political Agenda, which has become LEGENDARY! Much like “prosecutor” Deranged Jack Smith, and many others, Boasberg is a disgrace, as was his predecessor, to our Legal Process, and our Highly Politicized Court System, which was just witnessed firsthand by the unfortunate and unwarranted TARIFF decision, recently handed down by the United States Supreme Court, which was a GIFT to Countries and Companies who have been “ripping off the United States of America,” for decades, at levels never seen before."

That was nothing more than the ramblings of a disgruntled, elderly man who has lived a life of extreme privilege but wants more because, somehow, in his warped, personality-disordered mind, Trump feels that life has been unfair to him.