'Zero Evidence': Judge Box O'Wine Not Taking Her Latest Loss Very Well

A federal judge threw out a pair of subpoenas the Justice Department issued to the Federal Reserve, handing a victory to the Fed and dealing a heavy blow to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s criminal investigation into Chair Jerome Powell. Judge Box O'Wine isn't taking U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's decision well, to say the least.

Boasberg wrote in a court filing that "the Government has produced essentially zero evidence to suspect Chair Powell of a crime; indeed, its justifications are so thin and unsubstantiated that the Court can only conclude that they are pretextual."

Pirro is pissed, y'all.

"This is the antithesis of American justice," she said. "Exonerating anyone without any records, without an investigation or question, is not how our criminal justice system works."

"This judge has put himself at the entrance door to the grand jury, slamming that door shut, irrespective of the legal process, and thus preventing the grand jury from doing the work that it does," she added.

Hon, get you another box of wine to calm your tits. She didn’t seek sign-off from her bosses at the Justice Department before subpoenaing the Federal Reserve and had no plans to back down from an investigation into Powell. This is on her. All on her. And, well, the dumbass who elevated her from Fox News thingie to official Trump boot-licker. In another stunning loss for Pirro in November, a jury of DC residents found Sean Dunn, who threw a sandwich at a federal officer occupying Washington, not guilty.

Pirro previously moved to help MAGA influencer Steve Bannon erase evidence of his conviction for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Committee. She's on the side of corruption and refuses to take the Ls. Sit your ass down, Jeanine, and take all of the seats.

We want to drink all of her tears. So yummy!:

Q: Do you think your office's failure to prosecute 6 members of Congres-- PIRRO: I'm not here to talk about six members of Congress! — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-03-13T19:39:13.299Z