Insiders Lining Up To Blame Jeanine Pirro For Powell Disaster

Poor Judge Jeanine! She just doesn't understand what her real job is -- namely, to turn on a dime after any news cycle that reflects badly on the Orange Lord and Savior. Via Bloomberg News:

Jeanine Pirro didn’t seek sign-off from her bosses at the Justice Department before subpoenaing the Federal Reserve and has no plans to back down from an investigation into Chairman Jerome Powell, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The probe elicited objections from lawmakers and comments from President Donald Trump that suggest he’s trying to distance himself from the issue. Nonetheless, Pirro, a former Fox News host who was confirmed as the US attorney for the District of Columbia five months ago, plans to forge ahead, said the person, who asked not to be identified publicly discussing the sensitive situation.

...

Senator Thom Tillis, a key GOP member on the Banking Committee who isn’t running for reelection, vowed to oppose any Trump nominees to the Fed until the matter is resolved. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the threat of a legal battle with the Fed could make confirming future nominees “challenging.” Axios reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned Trump that the investigation had created a mess and could be bad for financial markets.