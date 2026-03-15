Massive Storm Buries Midwest Under Snow, Heads To East Coast

Sure, it's "just weather." A lot more of it.
By Susie MadrakMarch 16, 2026

Whatever kind of severe weather there is, it was part of a massive storm that made its way across much of the U.S. yesterday, dumping heavy snow and leaving roads impassable in the Upper Midwest while damaging high winds swept across the Plains. Hawaii is still suffering from severe flooding.

Meanwhile, portions of the mid-South face late-day thunderstorms. Forecasters said the storms will spread eastward and by Monday threaten a large swath of the Eastern U.S., with mid-Atlantic states — including Washington, D.C. — at greatest risk for tornadoes and high winds.

Snow, wind and severe weather are "going to impact the eastern half of the United States," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tyler Roys said in an interview. Beyond the threat to lives and property, several major airports will be impacted.

Widespread snowfall and gusty winds continue across southeastern Wisconsin early Monday. Blizzard conditions will continue until at least midday.

TMJ4 News (@tmj4.com) 2026-03-16T10:11:04.210Z

Strengthening triple-threat March megastorm to unleash powerful winds, blizzard conditions - AccuWeather apple.news/AzwpEVhgdTLW...

(@bishopcharles.bsky.social) 2026-03-16T09:30:43.811Z

Northeastern Wisconsin was expected to face the most severe blizzard conditions.

(@macon.com) 2026-03-16T08:50:07Z

Storms down trees, cause flooding and travel delays; parts of area under Blizzard Warning: RADAR
https://abc7chicago.com/post/chicago-weather-forecast-blizzard-warning-e...

Chicago News Bot (@chicagonewsbot.bertshouse.social.ap.brid.gy) 2026-03-16T09:20:33.000Z

https://bsky.app/profile/onedishwasher.bsky.social/post/3mh542fycz22d

East coast friends: please be on the alert for tomorrow because I have rarely seen a Moderate Risk severe weather outlook this far east. Strong damaging winds and possibly strong tornadoes are possible

Antifa Superman 🖤🩶🤍💜 (@ragingevil.bsky.social) 2026-03-15T17:43:51.990Z

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