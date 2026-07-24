The Dem Civil War Is Spinning Out Of Control—Can We Stop It?

The Democratic Party is being torn between an establishment that too often refuses to lead and a DSA wing that too often treats ideological conformity as more important than winning. But millions of Democrats belong to neither camp. They want economic populism, reproductive freedom, strong unions—but also civil rights and equality for all groups, and a party willing to fight and win.

The good news is there's a third path that can reach these goals. One that represents the real progressive wing of the party--I call it The Roosevelt Wing. It’s a fighting progressivism. I replaces timid-arse leaders like Chuck Schumer in leadership, but not with character-challenged, grievance-mongers who attack Black leaders, Jews, women, Ukraine, or anyone else who fails their ideological purity test.

The good news is we have these progressive leaders, some will be newly elected, some have been there and need to stop worrying about seniority and step up: It is what Mallory McMorrow represented (who should’ve been our nominee in Michigan, and will be back), Chris Murphy, Ted Lieu, Julianna Stratton—who’ll be the next Senator from Illinois and fight where Dick Durbin once whimpered—and Jon Ossoff.

These and other fighting Dems grasp we must tax the hell outta billionaires, smash monopolies, abolish ICE, protect civil rights, and defend working people from a progressive, optimistic perspective. While still channeling the a controlled populist fury that doesn't strike out at allies, but fights Trump in a way Schumer never can. For more on how we can push this group to take over go to Blue Amp Media to read the piece and watch the video!