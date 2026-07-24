The NY Daily News is reporting that they acquired a letter sent to the Senate on Wednesday by Trump sycophant and nonexistent Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Duffy who demanded the nation’s busiest rail hub rename itself to Trump Station since the feds took over the redesign from the MTA last year.

The courts have already stepped in to stop this narcissistic fool from having his name plastered in New York.

"Earlier this year, Trump tried to ransom completion of the Hudson River Tunnel — a major project meant to increase capacity into Penn Station — for the naming rights to Penn, telling Senator Chuck Schumer that he’d restore the funding he was withholding if Penn and Dulles Airport were renamed for the President. The funding was later restored by court order"

If somehow he wrangled his name to be substituted for Penn station, Trump would have to send the National Guard in to protect the structure twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

These actions are from a man desperate to have his name remembered like a Roman emperor long past his expiration date.

In that regard people will not forget this man and the disaster he has rained down on the country anytime soon.