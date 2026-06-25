Unqualified Transportation Secretary Uses Military Band As Props To Dunk On 'Libtards'

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy used a politically charged slur during his speech at the Great American State Fair, which actually confirmed why so many artists backed out from performing for Donald Trump's big bash. This is your friendly reminder that Sean Duffy's daughter has special needs. But Duffy is MAGA, and the bar is low.

Duffy praised the Marine Band and performers Lee Greenwood, Christopher Macchio, and Alexis Wilkins — Kash Patel's girlfriend — at Wednesday's National Mall event, then turned around and called the artists who backed out "libtards." Very classy!

"Okay, to start this off, I think we have to give a big round of applause for our military band and singers, way better than those libtards that canceled on us," Duffy said. "So much better.

"Thank you, guys," he added. "President Trump will make you famous."

Sure thing, big guy. Trump will make them 'famous.' Just ask the Proud Boys. He certainly made the January 6th defendants famous. The musicians were unavailable for comment on whether that's a promise or a threat.

Duffy just inadvertently gave even more credibility to the artists who backed out of performing for the event.

“I was presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event, but that turned out to be misleading,” Grammy and Dove Award-winning country artist Martina McBride wrote in an Instagram post when announcing her decision not to perform.

Good call!

I sincerely feel bad for Duffy's daughter, whose father's slurs are marginalizing her and are applauded.