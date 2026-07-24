Sen. Daines: Having Dinner With JD Vance Is Enough Oversight On Iran War

Sen. Steve Daines exposed his ignorance on the US Constitution, budgetary matters and Congressional oversight when he told Fox Business he will vote against an upcoming Senate bill to limit Trump's war powers claiming it violated the principles of the Founding Fathers.

The House just passed a war powers bill "by a vote of 214-208 lawmakers in the House passed a war powers resolution to curb the Trump administration’s military action in Iran, ahead of the lower chamber’s August recces."



Trump supporter Stuart Varney asked the Senator from Montana if the Senate should also "exercise some more control over the war?"

Sen. Daines claimed having dinner with JD Vance counted as Congressional oversight and he will vote against any such bill.

His response was inexcusable for a Senator who sits on the powerful Senate Finance Committee.

DAINES: Stewart, we always have the ability to exercise oversight. Just look at yesterday. You had the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Cain, in front of the Appropriations Committee, you've got Secretary Hegseth, you've got Secretary Rubio, who are in routine contact with members of the U.S. Senate, so we're always engaged. I was at Vice President Vance's residence recently, having dinner talking about Iran, so we have lots of opportunity to issue oversight.

Is he insane? Hegseth, Caine, and Rubio can only disclose so much publicly. Congress needs actual top secret briefings to know what is actually happening.

Eating a meal with the couch-fucker is not oversight, asshole.

It would help if Sen. Daines understood what his job was.

DAINES: But I think it's unconstitutional. The Founding Fathers had very specific separation of powers. They gave Congress the purse, spending. That's our constitutional power. They gave the President, in Article 2, Section 2, the commander-in-chief responsibilities. That is wisdom. You've got to have the commander-in-chief who is executing a war, not having Congress doing that. So I think it's unconstitutional, and I'll be voting against it.

WTF is he talking about?

The Trump administration is asking for a record $1.5 trillion for national defense in Fiscal Year 2027.

As this moron said, Congress controls the purse strings. Congress MUST do oversight on the Iran war to see if the US should authorize insane amounts of money to fight Trump's forever war.

The Republican-led Congress has abdicated their duties as a separate and co-equal branch of government since Trump took office in 2017.

We live in a democracy, idiot.

Do your fucking job.