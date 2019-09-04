Stuart Varney Admits The Truth: Trump's China Trade War Is Hurting US Economy

Remember when Stuart Varney looked at Joe Walsh with a straight face and told him that Trump never told a lie? Yes, it was less than a week ago.

This morning Varney joined state-sponsored TVs #1 morning program Fox and Friends where at long last he was forced to admit that the China trade war and its tariffs are sinking the American economy.

Sounds like Trump lied to us, doesn't it, Stuart?

The three-headed state-sponsored propaganda team were questioning the FOX Business host on several topics and turned their attention to the China trade war.

Stuart said Trump is continuing a very hard line against China and then he confirmed that Trump was very angry after China countered his latest tariffs with new tariffs of their own.

Varney explained, “This is a problem because our economy is suffering to some degree from the China trade dispute,” he continued. “Manufacturing is slowing down. Job growth is slowing down. And it is the direct result of the trade dispute.”

Varney lamented on the idea with Steve Doocy's help that Trump could come up with a "skinny deal" to alleviate the trade war and help the US economy.

The meme of a "skinny deal" is yet another con on the American people. Trump wants to back away from the cliff while saving face in front of his rabid supporters, by pretending he didn't lose the trade war he idiotically started.

I thought Trump was the greatest deal-maker of all time, Stuart? What kind of response did the expect from China?

Maybe after the "skinny deal" with China he can get Mexico to pay for a "skinny wall"?