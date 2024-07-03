Trump Warns Of 'Pandora's Box' After Bannon Sent To Prison

'Pandora's box' is one of his favorite warnings. He's used it dozens of times!
By Susie MadrakJuly 3, 2024

Trump warned that President Joe Biden will pay a “big price” for the “weaponization” of justice after Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in federal prison. Via USAToday:

“They wanted to silence him,” Trump said in an interview with host John Reid on Richmond’s Morning News Monday.

“Oh, this is pure weaponization. What they've done in this country is unthinkable, and Biden is going to pay a big price for it, I believe,” he added. “Because I think that people are gonna say, ‘Well, wow, you've opened up a Pandora's box.' This is a terrible thing that they've opened up. They've unleashed this."

Trump’s interview came the same day that Bannon reported to federal prison to begin his sentence for contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena from the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt told ABC News that Trump “was referring to the very big price Joe Biden will pay on November 5th when the American people overwhelmingly vote to evict him from the White House.”

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon