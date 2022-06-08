'Brutal And Ugly': Bannon's Guest Warns About GOP Control Of House

A guest on Steve Bannon's podcast warned that Republicans must "prepare voters" because the government will be dismantled in a radical way if the party takes control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.
By DavidJune 8, 2022

A guest on Steve Bannon's podcast warned that Republicans must "prepare voters" because the government will be dismantled in a radical way if the party takes control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

"The power of the House of Representatives as the Founders envisioned it has never really been unleashed," Bannon told Jeffrey Tucker, founder of the conservative Brownstone Institute. "It's going to be unleashed."

Bannon advised "the FBI guys" who monitor him to "preserve your documents."

"Because we're coming for you," he said. "This administrative state is going to be taken apart brick by brick."

The conservative broadcaster argued that if "it's made by man, it can be taken apart by man."

"The voters need to be prepared for what is coming," Tucker advised. "These politicians that are running for office and then get elected need to explain very clearly what they're about to do, which is dismantle the unelected powerful part of the state that is in effect ruling the country."

"And they also need to prepare voters to be aware that they're going to be smeared and attacked and the press is going to go after them and that you need to buck up and understand why this is happening," he continued. "The battle is going to be -- if we're really going take this on, it's going to be brutal and ugly and it's going to be very, very hard for the new political class that's coming into government to withstand the assault which is going to happen."

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a series of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue