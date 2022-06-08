'Brutal And Ugly': Bannon's Guest Warns About GOP Control Of House

A guest on Steve Bannon's podcast warned that Republicans must "prepare voters" because the government will be dismantled in a radical way if the party takes control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

"The power of the House of Representatives as the Founders envisioned it has never really been unleashed," Bannon told Jeffrey Tucker, founder of the conservative Brownstone Institute. "It's going to be unleashed."

Bannon advised "the FBI guys" who monitor him to "preserve your documents."

"Because we're coming for you," he said. "This administrative state is going to be taken apart brick by brick."

The conservative broadcaster argued that if "it's made by man, it can be taken apart by man."

"The voters need to be prepared for what is coming," Tucker advised. "These politicians that are running for office and then get elected need to explain very clearly what they're about to do, which is dismantle the unelected powerful part of the state that is in effect ruling the country."

"And they also need to prepare voters to be aware that they're going to be smeared and attacked and the press is going to go after them and that you need to buck up and understand why this is happening," he continued. "The battle is going to be -- if we're really going take this on, it's going to be brutal and ugly and it's going to be very, very hard for the new political class that's coming into government to withstand the assault which is going to happen."