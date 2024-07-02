Bill Barr Laughs In Steve Bannon's Face About Jail Time

Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr had a grand ole' time discussing Steve Bannon going to jail on Fox News.

Barr, who did a big disservice to this country by covering up for Trump after Mueller's report came out on Russiagate, said if Trump wins re-election, Barr will be the first to go to prison if Bannon has his way.

Retribution and grievance is the MAGA cult personified.

Barr: I understand people's concern, especially given his frequently incendiary rhetoric. I'm just saying, having experienced working with the person and being a subordinate of his, you know, Bannon says I'm the first to go to prison under President Trump. I don't lose any sleep over it. I'm not worried about that. Cavuto: I think he's in prison right now, himself. Let me ask you... Barr breaks out in laughter....

I have a big smile on my face seeing Bannon, the seditious shit stain going to prison.