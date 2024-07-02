Bill Barr Laughs In Steve Bannon's Face About Jail Time

Some people did get the last laugh
By John AmatoJuly 2, 2024

Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr had a grand ole' time discussing Steve Bannon going to jail on Fox News.

Barr, who did a big disservice to this country by covering up for Trump after Mueller's report came out on Russiagate, said if Trump wins re-election, Barr will be the first to go to prison if Bannon has his way.

Retribution and grievance is the MAGA cult personified.

Barr: I understand people's concern, especially given his frequently incendiary rhetoric.

I'm just saying, having experienced working with the person and being a subordinate of his, you know, Bannon says I'm the first to go to prison under President Trump. I don't lose any sleep over it. I'm not worried about that.

Cavuto: I think he's in prison right now, himself. Let me ask you...

Barr breaks out in laughter....

I have a big smile on my face seeing Bannon, the seditious shit stain going to prison.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon