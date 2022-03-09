Bannon Goes Completely Mental Over Bill Barr's Book

Bannon loses his damn mind over the truth about Trump from his former Attorney General.
By John AmatoMarch 9, 2022

Christian nationalist and MAGA conductor Steve Bannon became so infuriated by Barr's new book “One Damn Thing After Another,” that he went off on the formerly loyal Attorney General.

Never forget that Barr shielded Trump from every crime he committed.

"This guy thinks he's some hero from this book he wrote. He's a clown," Bannon said.

“He is a clown! This guy sits there on MSNBC and spilling his guts, 'Trump didn't know, I told him.' Dude, you are Walter Mitty. You're a fantasist."

"You’re not a hero, you’re not a tough guy. You're not some big guy."

Bannon then threatened any law firm that hires him.

"The posse will make sure you rue the day, Walter Mitty."

Bannon continued, "This book is disgusting. [Barr] goes after the greatest president since Ronald Reagan. To sell books and make money. Talk about a Judas. Thirty pieces of silver for Bill Barr! You’re revolting."

The revolting one is Traitor Trump.

Bannon equates anyone that speaks the truth about Trump and tells the world about it as "a Judas."

So many former Trump staffers and cabinet members are all liars, right Bannon?

I'd like to see Bannon confront General Kelly with that crap to his face.

Steve Bannon wasn't always so loyal to Trump himself. And we can't wait to see which of the Trump top tier rats out the others first.

Discussion

