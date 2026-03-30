AI Elvis Sings About Trump's War And We Can't Stop Watching

Sometimes the only sane response to insanity is to laugh at it. That’s why David Shuster ends the month by counting down his five favorite AI-generated Trump-mocking clips of the month for Blue Amp Media. But the top two are something else entirely...
By Cliff SchecterMarch 30, 2026

Trump, the war, gas prices, four-hour airport lines—it’s been a month. Sometimes the only sane response to insanity is to laugh at it. That’s why David Shuster ends the month by counting down his five favorite AI-generated Trump-mocking clips of the month for Blue Amp Media.

These AI clips hit every nerve and then some: Trump’s declaring “we won” over a bombed-out Iran. ICE agents reimagined as the Three Stooges bumbling through your airport terminal, running into a special guest. And a hip-hop track called “Who Cares What He Says” that may be the most honest political anthem of 2026.

But the top two are something else entirely....

Click on the video, or here, and go watch the rest of David's hilarious collection at Blue Amp Media...

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