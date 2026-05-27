Top AI Clips: Trump Dumped, Hegseth Lego & Randy Rainbow!

David Shuster counts down the five sharpest AI-powered satire clips cutting through the noise of gas prices, the affordability crisis, and Trump’s ever-growing, controversial (even-among-Republicans) slush fund which are all parodied to perfection.

At number five, a Sesame Street–laced “Stand By Me” parody captures Trump alone at the world’s table as Starmer, Macron, even the mullahs walk away. He's lost the world, much of his own base, and it'd seem the only ones not turning on him are billionaire predators profiting from insane corruption and the most corporate of Democrats, headed for extinction because everyone's tired of their serial flaccidity.

Number four is a Billy Joel “Lullaby” rewrite on Trump’s daily Oval Office naps, complete with a prenup-protected Melania who “won’t cry at all.” Number three is a Lego-animated rap recap of Pete Hegseth’s Signal-chat war plans and the secretary who turned a hearing into a checklist. Number two flips Hawaii Five-O into “Hawaii Four-Foot-O,” catching FBI Director Kash Patel snorkeling at the USS Arizona—a sunken grave for 900 sailors and marines. With VIP-branded gear.

And at number one…you can catch the hilarity at Blue Amp Media, watch the video, and find out!