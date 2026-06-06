A Zoo Buffalo, An Alien Probe, And Taco Tuesday

At #1, from Canada, we imagine what happens when those demanding release of <em>certain files</em> meet someone with technology to get answers the hard way...
By Cliff SchecterJune 6, 2026

David Shuster's Top AI Political Clips Of The Week is once again upon us. Let's just say this: one of them involves an albino buffalo; one of them is narrated like you’re watching prestige wildlife television; and one of them turns a very ordinary day of the week into the most damning two minutes you’ll see all month. Also, there’s a chorus. You will sing it. You will be a little ashamed of how fast you learn it.

It only escalates from there, which is a nice parallel to the cruelty, corruption, and incompetence of this President. The #2 clip drags a certain administration into a fashion-world showdown with a magazine whose name you won’t forget. At #1, from Canada, we imagine what happens when those demanding release of certain files meet someone with technology to get answers the hard way.

Watch the full countdown, read more about it at BAM, and see what a bucket of fried chicken has to do with it.

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