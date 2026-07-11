You Will Not Keep A Straight Face Through All Five

Some weeks the news writes its own punchlines, and this was one of them. David Shuster is back with the Top 5 political satire clips of the week, and we are not going to spoil a single one for you here—because half the fun is not knowing what is coming next.

What we will tell you is that our satire team has been working overtime, the AI is doing things it absolutely should not be allowed to do, and by the time Shuster hits number one, you will have forgotten you were ever doom-scrolling in the first place.

This is a countdown to watch with the sound up and someone else in the room, because you are going to want a witness. Number five sets the tone. Number three will lodge itself in your head for a week. And number one?

Number one is the kind of thing that, once you have seen it, you will be texting it to everyone you know before it is even over.

Go watch the whole thing at Blue Amp Media! Then come back and tell us we were right.