Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, David Bowie performs, Space Oddity, which he released on this date in 1969, just nine days before Apollo 11 landed on the moon. We once did amazing things, we can again someday, just not today.

Penzey's (the spice company) writes a letter to Republicans. Now THAT is spicy!

Michael in Norfolk says MAGA's birthright meltdown is in full effect.

Shay's Cogitations writes about the aftermath of Graham Platner.

String in a Maze says that the Atlantic's Thomas Chatterton Williams is buying what the white supremacists are selling.

Bonus Track: How companies act when you own physical media.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).