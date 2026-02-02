Epstein Files Hit Trump, Melania Doc BOMB; Shuster's Wrap-Up

In his Weekly Wrapup, David Shuster delivered a sharp, fast-moving breakdown of a news cycle defined by authoritarian abuse of power, institutional rot, and moments of grim absurdity that now feel routine in Trump’s America.

The week opened with DOJ chaos, which abruptly released—then as quickly removed—3 million+ pages of Jeffrey Epstein files. Per Shuster, the docs include deeply disturbing allegations vs. Donald Trump, including claims of sexual assault of underage girls and grotesque descriptions of events allegedly held at Mar-a-Lago. The same day brought another vanishing act, at movie theaters. A heavily promoted documentary on Melania disappeared from cinemas after dismal ticket sales.

And most alarming--Georgia--where FBI agents raided a Fulton County election center and seized records connected to the 2020 election. In the same week they demanded voter records in Minneapolis. We must grapple with the fact they know they're gonna get killed if there's a fair election (See: what just happened in TX), so we must plan, and use all means at our disposal to stop them from stealing elections in November with illegal bullshit, intimidation and....

