Republicans Vote To Rename Kennedy Opera House After Melania Trump

Do Republicans realize that first “lady” Melania Trump is darned likely to be named in the Epstein files? She has been photographed with child sex-traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. In one photograph she appears to be leaning toward Epstein and away from her now-husband.

And let’s face it, a rich sexual predator is obviously Melania’s type.

In any event, I can find absolutely no evidence that former nude model Melania has any affinity for opera or the performing arts. Not the kind you'd see at the Kennedy Center, at least.

But Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) proposed an amendment renaming the Kennedy Center’s Opera House as part of an appropriations bill funding the Interior Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and related agencies, The Washington Post reported. It was passed 33-25 by the House Appropriations Committee. It has yet to be passed by the full House or the Senate. Passage by both are required before this ludicrous idea becomes law.

Simpson called it “an excellent way to recognize her support and commitment to promoting the arts.”

He just didn’t say which arts she is committed to.