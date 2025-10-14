Frances Fisher: Rename Holiday 'Trump–Epstein–Columbus Day'

Actress and activist Frances Fisher punked Donald Trump over his indignation that Americans celebrate Indigenous People's Day as well as Columbus Day and laid out several tweets having Trump rename the holiday for himself and Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump has vowed to "bring Columbus Day back from the ashes," and has accused his political opponents of attempting to "destroy" the explorer's legacy."

Fisher rightly equates Columbus' attacks on young girls to Epstein, and then to Demented Donald.

It seems The Sopranos favorite dude has much in common with Jeffrey Epstein.

2/6 Christopher Columbus literally bragged about raping and enslaving 9-year-old girls. This is the man Trump wants us to celebrate as "the original American hero." — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) October 13, 2025

--

3/6 These are facts. Columbus wrote matter-of-factly about selling girls aged 9–10 — letters archived at the Wisconsin Historical Society. Even the monarchs who created the Spanish Inquisition thought he was so terrible they sent him back to Spain in chains. — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) October 13, 2025

--

4/6 A regular Christopher Columbus, Jeffrey Epstein trafficked girls as young as 14. Trump sent Epstein sexually explicit drawings of young women and called him a "terrific guy" who "likes beautiful women as much as I do — and many of them are on the younger side." — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) October 13, 2025

--

5/6 47, found liable for S/A and accused of rape going back decades, wants Columbus & Epstein to be the norm. His BigBB loots $45 billion from the American people to expand detention centers - the same system that's already produced over 4,500 sexual-abuse claims by migrant kids. — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) October 13, 2025

6/6 So Donald: that's my suggestion. Call it Trump–Epstein–Columbus Day. You love putting your name on things. This one is actually earned. You, Columbus, and Epstein are three predators and you know it. The rest of us should too. — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) October 13, 2025

Christopher Columbus' sordid reputation is one that Trump can get behind.