Frances Fisher: Rename Holiday 'Trump–Epstein–Columbus Day'

She's onto something here.
By John AmatoOctober 14, 2025

Actress and activist Frances Fisher punked Donald Trump over his indignation that Americans celebrate Indigenous People's Day as well as Columbus Day and laid out several tweets having Trump rename the holiday for himself and Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump has vowed to "bring Columbus Day back from the ashes," and has accused his political opponents of attempting to "destroy" the explorer's legacy."

Fisher rightly equates Columbus' attacks on young girls to Epstein, and then to Demented Donald.

It seems The Sopranos favorite dude has much in common with Jeffrey Epstein.

--

--

--

Christopher Columbus' sordid reputation is one that Trump can get behind.

