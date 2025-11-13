Rep. Grijalva Finally Sworn In; Delivers A Barnburner

No wonder Mike Johnson didn’t want to swear in Adelita Grijalva! Judging from her first speech on the House floor, she is already one big thorn in his pedo-protecting side. And it’s not only because she provided the last-needed signature on the discharge petition to force the release the Epstein files.

Grijalva has probably already gotten under other MAGA skin, too. Stephen Miller, JD Vance and the other white nationalists in the Trump administration are probably apoplectic over the fact that Grijalva not only touted her Latina, Chicana roots but brazenly spoke Spanish on the House floor while she was at it.

“Thank you, muchas gracias,” Grijalva began, after a long, standing ovation full of cheers and chants. “I rise today the proud granddaughter of a bracero, a hard-working Mexican immigrant who came to this country for a better life, and I stand as the proud daughter of a U.S. congressman, a man who spent his entire life fighting for justice, equity and dignity for the most vulnerable.”

“From working as a vaquero to serving in Congress in just a single generation, that is the promise of this country. That is the America I want to raise my three beautiful children in," she said.

Grijalva went on to say, in Spanish, that while she is the first Latina Congressperson from Arizona, she will not be the last.

She also lobbed a salvo at her Republican colleagues in Congress. “While we celebrate this moment today, our American promise is under serious threat. Basic freedoms are under attack. Health care premiums are skyrocketing. Babies are being ripped away from their parents by masked agents. We can and must do better,” Grijalva said. “What is most concerning is not what this administration has done, but what the majority in this body has failed to do: hold Trump accountable as a co-equal branch of government that we are.”

She took a well-deserved shot at Johnson, too. “It has been 50 days since the people of Arizona's seventh congressional district elected me to represent them,” she added. “50 days that over 800,000 Arizonans have been left without access to the basic services that every constituent deserves. This is an abuse of power. One individual should not be able to unilaterally obstruct the swearing in of a duly elected member of Congress for political reasons.”

Then Grijalva honed in on the Epstein case that Trump, Johnson and the MAGA lickspittles are trying so desperately to cover up. “Our democracy only works when everyone has a voice,” Grijalva said. “This includes the millions of people across the country who have experienced violence and exploitation, including Liz Stein and Jessica Michaels, both survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse.” The two women were in the gallery for Grijalva’s swearing in.

Grijalva noted that earlier in the day, House Democrats had released a slew of emails showing that Trump knew more about Epstein’s abuses than he had previously acknowledged. “It’s past time for Congress to restore its role as a check and balance on this administration and fight for we, the American people,” she said.

She linked that to a proud progressive agenda: “We need to fight for our immigrant communities and veterans. We need to stand up for our public schools, children and educators. We need to respect tribal sovereignty and our environment. We need to stand up for LGBTQ+ rights, because that's what the American people expect us to do. Fight for them. That is why I will sign the discharge petition right now to release the Epstein files.”

Then, just in case Miller’s head had not yet exploded, Grijalva concluded, “Justice cannot wait another day. Adelante, mi gente. Muchas gracias. Thank you very much. I yield back.”