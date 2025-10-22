Lil' Mike Johnson Sued Over His Refusal To Swear In Grijalva

From what I understand, if the Speaker is refusing to swear in an elected member, a federal judge or even another member can swear in the newbie. But I guess it's more fun to make Baby Jesus Johnson get all flustered! Via CNN:

Arizona’s attorney general has sued the US House of Representatives over Republican Speaker Mike Johnson’s refusal to seat an Arizona member of Congress – who was elected in late September – due to the government shutdown.

“This case is about whether someone duly elected to the House,” Kris Mayes and other attorneys wrote in the filing Tuesday, “may be denied her rightful office simply because the Speaker has decided to keep the House out of ‘regular session.’”

Johnson has said he is “following the Pelosi precedent” in not administering the oath of office to Adelita Grijalva, noting that when Republicans had won similar special elections, then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi waited until lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill following periods of recess.

In a news conference Monday, Johnson said that Grijalva won her race after the House “had already gone out of session.”

“So I will administer the oath to her on the first day we come back [to] legislative session,” Johnson said. “I’m willing and anxious to do that.”