Here Come Epstein Files: Adelita Grijalva To Be Sworn In

Is it really going to happen?
By Susie MadrakNovember 11, 2025

Finally! Maybe Jebus Johnson has finally stopped worrying about protecting MAGA's favorite pedophile and is letting the chips fall where they may. Who knows? Via Scripps News:

U.S. Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva is expected to be sworn in this week, ahead of the House vote on a government funding bill, Scripps News has confirmed.

Grijalva won a special election in Arizona's 7th congressional district in late September, but House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to swear her in. He said it was due to the House not being in session, which has been prolonged due to the government shutdown.

Grijalva publicly pushed back, noting that the House often holds pro forma sessions during shutdowns, brief meetings that allow members to conduct procedural business even when regular legislative work is paused.

She and the Arizona attorney general also filed a lawsuit against the U.S. House of Representatives seeking to ensure she is sworn in.

Rep. Grijalva should’ve been sworn in WEEKS ago.

Release the Epstein files and swear her in ASAP, Speaker Johnson.

Senator John Hickenlooper (@hickenlooper.senate.gov) 2025-11-10T20:54:00.343Z

The silver lining to the surrender by 8 Dems is that the House GOP must return to vote on it. Johnson must swear in Grijalva, and the discharge petition on the Epstein files must force a full floor vote. Stay tuned.

George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) 2025-11-10T22:00:35.727Z

Mike Johnson is quite possibly thinking of this response:

"Who's Grijalva? I haven't heard anything about it. I just got here."

mc2 (@mc2photogal.bsky.social) 2025-11-10T04:30:40.350Z

