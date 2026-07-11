A Self-Proclaimed Killer Just Won The GOP Nomination For CO Gov

While Republicans are falling over themselves attacking progressive Democratic candidates, they should be made to do some ‘splaining about Victor Marx, the winner of Colorado’s Republican gubernatorial primary.

Slate described Marx as a “former Marine and the founder of an evangelical ministry” who “talks a lot about violence and killing.”

“He presents himself as a globe-trotting spiritual warrior, freeing women and children from the clutches of terrorists and sex traffickers. His social media posts and podcast appearances teem with references to narrow escapes and secret missions, encrypted comms and safe houses,” Slate reported.

In other words, Marx sounds like a BS artist. But is a guy who “only” brags about killing people any more fit to be governor than an actual killer?

In his interview with Colorado’s KUSA journalist Kyle Clark (above), Marx refused to say how many people he has killed, other than the man he claimed to have killed when he was 7 years old. The discussion begins at about 16:36 in the video above.

“Do you think that you’ve killed people as an adult?” Clark asked.

“Does it matter?” was Marx’s response.

Clark argued that it does matter. Justified or not, he said, “it’s still a weighty thing” to kill someone.

“Well, if I did, I wouldn't be telling a reporter,” Marx shot back, with a smug smile.

“Would you tell voters?” Clark pressed.

“There's no need. I don't think that's important,” Marx replied. “It’s actually kind of – it’s an odd question to me.”

Starting at about 21.23, Marx talked about his exorcisms, which he claims are just as effective by phone. He said he has performed them on Charlie Kirk, a high-ranking Pentagon official, and other celebrities.

Marx did not say whether he would continue performing exorcisms as governor, even though Clark asked twice.

Fortunately, it seems quite unlikely Marx will beat Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, the Democratic nominee. No Republican has won the governorship since 1998, Colorado Public Radio noted.