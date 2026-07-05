Unhinged Fox Host Calls Talarico 'Demon In Human Skin'

Fox has absolutely no business calling itself a "news" network while spewing this type of garbage, but we all knew that already. If any of these people actually believe in God, they should be worried about lightening strikes after telling this many lies.

On this Friday's Outnumbered on Fox, during what basically amounted to an in-kind campaign contribution to the Paxton campaign for US Senate in Texas, cohost Emily Campagno made the outrageous statement that Paxton's opponent, James Talarico, was a "demon in human skin" while helping the rest of them lob false attacks on him.

Earlier in the segment, Lisa Boothe told the audience that Paxton had some "moral shortcomings," (sure Jan) adding that Talarico was just too "weird" because of all of the things they were about to lie or exaggerate about him.

As we've already discussed here, one of their latest lame attempts to smear him has been to try to paint him as gay or trans. Now their latest nonsense is to go after him for calling the flag "a complicated symbol," and for some out-of-context quote about Christianity.

Campagno was also pushing the idiocy that he's a vegan — as though there's something wrong with that if he was, and he's not — while disparaging Talarico and ignoring the creep he's running against.

FAULKNER: First of all, who has moved to the state of Texas that wants all of that stuff? CAMPAGNO: I mean, maybe some people in Austin. His comments are patently disqualifying for any American senator, let alone one trying to represent the state of Texas, and I also — which we should not be surprised by — point out the rampant hypocrisy in his statements. So for example, when he says the number one domestic terror threat are white men, well then step aside, sir. Why don't you make space then for a woman of color? Why don't you make space for a non-binary — [crosstalk] That's why these people are so full of it, because they are always only drunk on their own power. They are always only seeking their own promotion over actually the betterment of their state. And of course the fact that he doesn't want anyone to eat meat — and every one of these things is so disqualifying for all of Texas, and this is why all of that money should be spent on the GOP's messaging, because every single voter there needs to understand exactly who they would vote into office, which is an anti-business, anti-commerce, anti-capitalist, anti-Texas Texan. So if they know what is good for them, it's to permeate that messaging deep into the red state of Texas so that they think, "Oh, it's not just some Democrat." No, no. This person is a demon in human skin, and they need to make sure he does not go anywhere near the nation's capital, where he can actually do some real damage other than his horrible words that he... FAULKNER: And he can join others... CAMPAGNO: Exactly.

Talarico's campaign responded to Campagno's smear: