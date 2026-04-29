Nobody Trusts Trump's WHCD Story Because Trump Killed Reality

Trump's sinking. His economy's a carnival ride operated by a drunk raccoon, his legal record reads like a mob boss who left his day-planner at a crime scene, and even allies treat him like the guy at a wedding everyone prays won't grab the mic. Yet, for all his failure, he’s achieved the ultimate dictator’s goal...
By Cliff SchecterApril 29, 2026

Trump’s turned public life into what I've dubbed a "Distraction Ponzi Scheme." Every bit of bad news requires another manufactured event even bigger to obscure it. If you appear more times in the Epstein Files than Jesus in the Bible? Start a war in Iran! If your war in Iran's predictably a disaster? Fire Pam Bondi! And on and on we go.

Back to Saturday night. If it were Reagan, Bush, hell even Nixon saying someone tried to kill him, it wouldn’t cross my mind anything else occurred. Yet with Trump my first thought was “did he fake it because his polling’s crashed harder than Kash Patel after a bad break-up with Jim Beam?” “Staged" trended on social media, so it'd seem I’m not the only one to wonder about the official story…because it’s Trump.

Trump's sinking—politically, morally, historically. His economy's a carnival ride operated by a drunk raccoon, his legal record reads like a mob boss who left his day-planner at a crime scene, and even allies treat him like the guy at a wedding everyone prays won't grab the mic. Yet, for all his failure, he’s achieved the ultimate dictator’s goal: he murdered reality. Trump's shared so much dishonesty and disinformation the country's trapped in a pyramid of bullshit and we're losing our foundation...

Read the rest of this piece on our Un-Reality at Blue Amp Media!

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